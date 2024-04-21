Previous
Parrot Tulip by paintdipper
Parrot Tulip

21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture.
April 21st, 2024  
Cindy McFarland
Very unusual but beautiful tulip! Fav.
April 22nd, 2024  
Babs
What a beauty, love the colour
April 22nd, 2024  
