The Bleeding Heart Is Awake by paintdipper
Photo 1973

The Bleeding Heart Is Awake

I love perennials, they are a gift every spring with no garden work involved.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Mags ace
What a fabulous macro!
April 20th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture
April 20th, 2024  
