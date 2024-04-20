Sign up
Photo 1973
The Bleeding Heart Is Awake
I love perennials, they are a gift every spring with no garden work involved.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3068
photos
182
followers
183
following
540% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Mags
ace
What a fabulous macro!
April 20th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
April 20th, 2024
