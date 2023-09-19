Previous
Highlight Of The Garden by paintdipper
Highlight Of The Garden

One of many Hydrangeas in the gardens.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
481% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
September 20th, 2023  
