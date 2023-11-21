Sign up
Photo 1822
Preserving Beauty
Busy doctor day, flashback pic.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
2
Junan Heath
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2917
photos
156
followers
144
following
499% complete
View this month »
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
Love this SC
November 21st, 2023
Judith Johnson
Fabulous creative image
November 21st, 2023
Fisher Family
A very creative shot - I love it - fav!
Ian
November 21st, 2023
