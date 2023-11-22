Sign up
Previous
Photo 1823
Blue Jay On Snow Day
Snow Day turning to Rain Day later.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
7
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2918
photos
157
followers
145
following
499% complete
View this month »
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous details
November 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Geat close up
November 22nd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Incredible photo… gentle spots of snowy rain captured, such a pretty blue Jay. Love it!
November 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture and detail.love the shimmering of raindrops on the tail-feathers.
November 22nd, 2023
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture, lovely details.Fav😊
November 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous capture
November 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Stunning detail, even of the snowflakes on its head
November 22nd, 2023
