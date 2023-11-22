Previous
Blue Jay On Snow Day by paintdipper
Photo 1823

Blue Jay On Snow Day

Snow Day turning to Rain Day later.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Gorgeous details
November 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Geat close up
November 22nd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Incredible photo… gentle spots of snowy rain captured, such a pretty blue Jay. Love it!
November 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture and detail.love the shimmering of raindrops on the tail-feathers.
November 22nd, 2023  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture, lovely details.Fav😊
November 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous capture
November 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Stunning detail, even of the snowflakes on its head
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise