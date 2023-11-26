Previous
In The Trees by paintdipper
In The Trees

It gives him a better vantage point to see were the dogs are.
Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Dawn ace
He looks quite well camouflaged
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great capture.
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fluffy little guy. Wonderful
November 26th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - fav!

Ian
November 26th, 2023  
