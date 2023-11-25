Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1826
Any More Sunflower Seeds
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2921
photos
159
followers
146
following
500% complete
View this month »
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
So cute 🥰.Fav 😊
November 25th, 2023
Fisher Family
Cute - fav!
Ian
November 25th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh this photo is perfect
November 25th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Such a gentle moving photo… brilliantly captured love it!
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! sooo cute! beautifully captured in the snow ! fav
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian