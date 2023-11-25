Previous
Any More Sunflower Seeds by paintdipper
Photo 1826

Any More Sunflower Seeds

25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
500% complete

Photo Details

carol white ace
So cute 🥰.Fav 😊
November 25th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Cute - fav!

Ian
November 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh this photo is perfect
November 25th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Such a gentle moving photo… brilliantly captured love it!
November 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! sooo cute! beautifully captured in the snow ! fav
November 25th, 2023  
