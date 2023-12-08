Sign up
Photo 1839
One Seed
Blue Jay on a diet!
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, wonderful detail - fav!
Ian
December 8th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great timing, a beautiful capture.Fav😊
December 8th, 2023
Ian