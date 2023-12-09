Sign up
Photo 1840
Splash Of Holiday Color
Red Poinsettia
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
4
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2935
photos
159
followers
150
following
504% complete
View this month »
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
poinsettia
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colour, poinsettias are gorgeous, I love their velvety petals.
December 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning frame filler and wonderful focus on the centre.
December 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great close up
December 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful colour
December 9th, 2023
