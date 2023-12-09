Previous
Splash Of Holiday Color by paintdipper
Splash Of Holiday Color

Red Poinsettia
9th December 2023

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beverley ace
Beautiful colour, poinsettias are gorgeous, I love their velvety petals.
December 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning frame filler and wonderful focus on the centre.
December 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great close up
December 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful colour
December 9th, 2023  
