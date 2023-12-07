Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1838
White Poinsettia
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2933
photos
159
followers
149
following
503% complete
View this month »
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poinsettia
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, I love how you filled the frame. I only have the white ones and love them
December 7th, 2023
Cathy
A lovely Christmas image, with all the subtle ripples and veins in the petals!
December 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close