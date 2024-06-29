Previous
Next
Tiny Buds by paintdipper
Photo 2042

Tiny Buds

29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
July 4th, 2024  
KV ace
Love the colors.
July 4th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautifully lit and focused
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise