Wait for me!!

The boys love to say hello to all the dogs and people they meet. George was faster in getting there first with this lovely little dog. Finlay struggling with his back legs and is finding jumping very difficult. On the beach he is running like a puppy.



Just after this meeting there was another dog which looked like a chunky Jack Russell who came running over and Finlay started to chase her. We were talking to the owners and laughing at the dogs chasing each other. Suddenly the other dog attacked Finlay. Very scary!! The owner dragged his dog off apologising saying she has never done that before. It was very noisy with Finlay screaming but I couldn't find any injury. I think Finlay's thick fur saved him. Poor old Finlay going through the wars at the moment.