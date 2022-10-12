Previous
Next
Wait for me!! by pamknowler
189 / 365

Wait for me!!

The boys love to say hello to all the dogs and people they meet. George was faster in getting there first with this lovely little dog. Finlay struggling with his back legs and is finding jumping very difficult. On the beach he is running like a puppy.

Just after this meeting there was another dog which looked like a chunky Jack Russell who came running over and Finlay started to chase her. We were talking to the owners and laughing at the dogs chasing each other. Suddenly the other dog attacked Finlay. Very scary!! The owner dragged his dog off apologising saying she has never done that before. It was very noisy with Finlay screaming but I couldn't find any injury. I think Finlay's thick fur saved him. Poor old Finlay going through the wars at the moment.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise