Previous
86 / 365
George at Duckpool
George in his happy place - paddling.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5899
photos
167
followers
113
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Latest from all albums
1650
82
83
84
1651
85
1652
86
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
george
,
paddling
,
duckpool
