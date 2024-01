Happy New Year

Here is George starting the new year very grubby. He is lucky as I am recovering from my knee replacement and unable to bath him at the moment. Soon George soon! 🤪🤪🤪

Here I am starting year 12 on 365 - how is that possible? Last year had lots of gaps especially at the end of the year when I was out of action.

Wishing all my wonderful 365 friends a very Happy New Year and let’s hope it’s a healthy one!

Much love Pam xx❤️