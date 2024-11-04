Previous
Sywell Country Park by pamknowler
Sywell Country Park

It was a very dull grey morning but I loved the pop of colour from the coats of the family sitting beside the reservoir. It brightened the day!
Pam Knowler

Rosie Kind ace
Yes their colours really make this scene very good. Nice POV
November 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
November 4th, 2024  
