Previous
20 / 365
flash of red - FOR 14
Flash of Red 2024 - 14
Splash!!!! One of my favourite images - flipped 90 degrees. Just for something different.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
5
4
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5822
photos
184
followers
123
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
13
5
4
365 Year 12
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
13th February 2016 2:49pm
water
tomatoes
splash
flipped
for2024
90-degrees
Casablanca
ace
That is great fun! ❤️
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture!
February 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous - fav
February 14th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Excellent!
February 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fabulous, love it. fav
February 14th, 2024
