Previous
Photo 1647
Extras - Trip to Boscastle
We had lovely time in Boscastle today with Ruth. It was actually dry and warm! After 3 weeks not too much to ask!
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
george
devon
ruth
barbara
boscastle
no-rain
Casablanca
Super shot
July 17th, 2024
Judith Johnson
Super shot of you all.
July 17th, 2024
