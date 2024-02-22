Previous
999 by pamknowler
Photo 1643

999

Am in Kettering A&E waiting for tests. Chest pains since Monday and it got worse today as I couldn’t swallow my pills. Called 999 and lovely paramedics came. Hope it’s not too long a wait!
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Pam - so sorry to hear this - hope they will sort you out soon and a quick recovery ! - sending you all best wishes !
February 22nd, 2024  
Milanie ace
Do hope they come up with a quick answer - glad you're in the right place - wishing for a quick get well!
February 22nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Hope it’s not long and you’re feeling better soon, keep us posted.
February 22nd, 2024  
Sally Ings ace
Oh no Pam. I hope that you will be feeling much better soon.
February 22nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
So sorry, feel better soon!
February 22nd, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, I hope you feel much better soon!
February 22nd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Feel bette!
February 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise