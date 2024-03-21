Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
32 / 365
George feeling sorry for himself
George is feeling very sorry for himself after his eye operation today. I am hoping he will keep the blow up collar on!
Still waiting for results from the biopsies they took in my endoscopy. They said 2 weeks which was yesterday. Just have to be patient!
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5837
photos
183
followers
121
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Latest from all albums
27
1643
1644
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2024 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
george
,
eye-operation
Louise & Ken
ace
What an adorable photo of George that is, Pam! The collar is a brilliant idea for any pet! And it's far-more attractive then The Cone!!! I hope all continues to more forward for both of you!
March 21st, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, George - I hope your eye feels much better soon! Please keep the collar on, sweet boy.
March 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I always say no news is good news for anything like that Pam… poor George, I have never seen a collar like that!
March 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close