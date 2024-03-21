Previous
George feeling sorry for himself by pamknowler
George feeling sorry for himself

George is feeling very sorry for himself after his eye operation today. I am hoping he will keep the blow up collar on!

Still waiting for results from the biopsies they took in my endoscopy. They said 2 weeks which was yesterday. Just have to be patient!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Louise & Ken ace
What an adorable photo of George that is, Pam! The collar is a brilliant idea for any pet! And it's far-more attractive then The Cone!!! I hope all continues to more forward for both of you!
March 21st, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, George - I hope your eye feels much better soon! Please keep the collar on, sweet boy.
March 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I always say no news is good news for anything like that Pam… poor George, I have never seen a collar like that!
March 21st, 2024  
