Chilling out! by pamknowler
33 / 365

Chilling out!

George chilling out in his bed watching TV.
Have a lovely Easter weekend everyone! Let’s hope the weather here in the UK improves.

Still waiting for biopsy results. I chased today but no one there to answer the phone.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
9% complete

carol white ace
A cute capture of George
March 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Exasperating! Go with the theme no news is good news Pam…..George is in clover there!
March 28th, 2024  
