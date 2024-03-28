Sign up
33 / 365
Chilling out!
George chilling out in his bed watching TV.
Have a lovely Easter weekend everyone! Let’s hope the weather here in the UK improves.
Still waiting for biopsy results. I chased today but no one there to answer the phone.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
bed
,
relaxing
,
george
,
chilling-out
carol white
ace
A cute capture of George
March 28th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Exasperating! Go with the theme no news is good news Pam…..George is in clover there!
March 28th, 2024
