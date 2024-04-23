Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Two hearts
We stopped off for two flat white coffees this morning as we were early for my appointment with Specsavers. It was funny when the man behind us in the queue asked the barista if he could have a heart too! ❤️
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5842
photos
179
followers
119
following
10% complete
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2024 8:39am
Tags
coffee
,
hearts
,
specsavers
,
reading-glasses
,
latte-art
,
flat-white
Casablanca
ace
Obviously thought yours looked really cool!
April 23rd, 2024
