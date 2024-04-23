Previous
Two hearts by pamknowler
Two hearts

We stopped off for two flat white coffees this morning as we were early for my appointment with Specsavers. It was funny when the man behind us in the queue asked the barista if he could have a heart too! ❤️
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Obviously thought yours looked really cool!
April 23rd, 2024  
