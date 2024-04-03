Previous
Reservoir overflow by pamknowler
Reservoir overflow

We had a walk in the country park this morning and the good news is I am now walking outdoors without a walking stick. I have been discharged by the physio who says I am where I should be at 3 months post op and I am very pleased that my stay in hospital and bout of gastritis has not put me back.
The bad news is that I have still not had my results of the biopsy taken during endoscopy. It is now day 28 and I was told it would be 10-14 days to get results.
Yesterday I spent over an hour on the phone to the hospital trying to find out which consultant my results were going to be sent to. Finally a secretary had a lightbulb moment and wondered if Charmaine had received the results. I asked who Charmaine was and she is the lady who actually did my endoscopy. The secretary would not give me her full name - so unprofessional! She told me that Charmaine has/would be writing to me. She said I might get the letter this week or maybe next week! What has happened to our NHS? Absolute chaos!
Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Super staircase of water. So glad you are out and about. Fingers crossed you hear from "Charmaine" soon!
April 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Excellent news Pam. Finley will be glad!
April 3rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks like some tree planting has been done too!
April 3rd, 2024  
