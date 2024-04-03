Reservoir overflow

We had a walk in the country park this morning and the good news is I am now walking outdoors without a walking stick. I have been discharged by the physio who says I am where I should be at 3 months post op and I am very pleased that my stay in hospital and bout of gastritis has not put me back.

The bad news is that I have still not had my results of the biopsy taken during endoscopy. It is now day 28 and I was told it would be 10-14 days to get results.

Yesterday I spent over an hour on the phone to the hospital trying to find out which consultant my results were going to be sent to. Finally a secretary had a lightbulb moment and wondered if Charmaine had received the results. I asked who Charmaine was and she is the lady who actually did my endoscopy. The secretary would not give me her full name - so unprofessional! She told me that Charmaine has/would be writing to me. She said I might get the letter this week or maybe next week! What has happened to our NHS? Absolute chaos!