Quince

Pretty shrub I saw on our very windy walk yesterday.



I finally spoke to the lady who did my endoscopy and who took the biopsies. She had the results- no cancer or precancerous cells found thank god! She was not going to write with results so it was a good job I kept chasing for my results! I seem to have fallen through a big hole in the system and no consultant was going to contact me! The NHS is a disaster! Thank goodness my results were positive. I now have to speak to my GP about the gastritis! That’s a joke as you just cannot get an appointment! I will continue to Google what I can eat with gastritis.