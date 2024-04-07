Previous
Quince by pamknowler
Quince

Pretty shrub I saw on our very windy walk yesterday.

I finally spoke to the lady who did my endoscopy and who took the biopsies. She had the results- no cancer or precancerous cells found thank god! She was not going to write with results so it was a good job I kept chasing for my results! I seem to have fallen through a big hole in the system and no consultant was going to contact me! The NHS is a disaster! Thank goodness my results were positive. I now have to speak to my GP about the gastritis! That’s a joke as you just cannot get an appointment! I will continue to Google what I can eat with gastritis.
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Danette Thompson ace
I'm glad you got good news. What a shame it took such an effort.
April 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely flower but prickly shrub ! So pleased of your good news , and hope you will have success in hounding down your GP. , hopefully with some sound advice on how to treat your gastritis - good luck !
April 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of these beautiful blooms. So happy re your positive news.
April 8th, 2024  
