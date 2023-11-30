Sign up
Previous
Photo 1640
Extras - Poppet
Posing nicely little Poppet on the steps while George had his haircut.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
3
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
haircut
,
george
,
poppet
,
rhona’s
Junan Heath
ace
So sweet!
November 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
November 30th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Sooo cute
November 30th, 2023
