Extras - Lunch

Lunch was tasteless and I didn’t each much of it. Ice cream was ok.

I have been discharged and am waiting for Colin to pick me up. Did the exercises with physio snd yes very painful but I knew that. Now need to follow closely the exercise plan. Big bag of meds coming home with me. I will be taking every pain killer they have given me! 🤪🤪🤪

Thank you so much for all your very kind messages! So very much appreciated!