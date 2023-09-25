Sign up
Previous
Photo 1638
Extras - Hydrangea
This is the hydrangea which was lavender when I bought it! What a fabulous change of colour!
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
4
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
932
1637
933
934
935
936
1638
937
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th September 2023 11:35am
Tags
pot
,
garden
,
hydrangea
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
September 25th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I’ve never seen a hydrangea that colour, it’s gorgeous
September 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and gorgeous colour.
September 25th, 2023
Annie D
ace
What a beauty.
September 25th, 2023
