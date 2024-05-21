Previous
Extras - Foxgloves 2 by pamknowler
Extras - Foxgloves 2

Another patch of foxgloves which have appeared in the garden. I definitely did not plant them. Must be the birds?
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 21st, 2024  
