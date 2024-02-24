Previous
Extras- The tale of the cannula by pamknowler
Photo 1644

Extras- The tale of the cannula

The cannula they fitted on Friday started to leak and they needed to fit a new one as I am on intravenous antibiotics. Six people later including 2 doctors and a mass of holes all over both hands and arms - no success! The fact I hadn’t eaten for a week and only sipped water had caused my veins to go flat. At 10 pm last night Super Cannula man arrived. He came in and on his first try -success! Wow he really knows his job! Thankfully it meant I could go back on fluids and the intravenous antibiotics. As you can see he bandaged my arm to make sure the cannula didn’t move!
I am told that normally they don’t see doctors on Saturday and Sunday only in an emergency! The chance of seeing anyone during a doctors strike are nil I think! It’s going to be a long weekend!
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Madness and mayhem and strikes too, boo. Shouldn't be allowed. Thank the Lord for Super Cannula Man! Continuing to wish you well and hope they do a good job of looking after you.
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise