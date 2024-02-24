Extras- The tale of the cannula

The cannula they fitted on Friday started to leak and they needed to fit a new one as I am on intravenous antibiotics. Six people later including 2 doctors and a mass of holes all over both hands and arms - no success! The fact I hadn’t eaten for a week and only sipped water had caused my veins to go flat. At 10 pm last night Super Cannula man arrived. He came in and on his first try -success! Wow he really knows his job! Thankfully it meant I could go back on fluids and the intravenous antibiotics. As you can see he bandaged my arm to make sure the cannula didn’t move!

I am told that normally they don’t see doctors on Saturday and Sunday only in an emergency! The chance of seeing anyone during a doctors strike are nil I think! It’s going to be a long weekend!