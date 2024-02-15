Previous
My handsome boys - FOR 15 by pamknowler
My handsome boys - FOR 15

Finlay and George posing nicely for me - for a change!! I do miss Finlay so much.
November 2019
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Pam Knowler

Babs ace
Aw so lovely to see Finlay again. He was such a character. Does George miss him too?
February 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Delightful :) So nice to see them together.
February 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
So beautiful.
February 15th, 2024  
