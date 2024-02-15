Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
My handsome boys - FOR 15
Flash of Red 2024 - 15
Finlay and George posing nicely for me - for a change!! I do miss Finlay so much.
November 2019
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
3
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5823
photos
184
followers
123
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
20th November 2019 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
george
,
posing
,
westies
,
finlay
,
for2024
Babs
ace
Aw so lovely to see Finlay again. He was such a character. Does George miss him too?
February 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Delightful :) So nice to see them together.
February 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautiful.
February 15th, 2024
