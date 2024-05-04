Previous
French Lavender by pamknowler
41 / 365

French Lavender

I noticed this morning that my pot of French lavender had bloomed. Lovely to see some colour in the garden.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
11% complete

Photo Details

