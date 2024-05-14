Yesterday’s walk

Previous
It was a fine sunny day yesterday and we had a lovely walk through the woods at the country park. It’s raining here this morning and George will have to wait until later for his walk.
Casablanca ace
He looks so happy!
May 14th, 2024  
