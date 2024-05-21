Previous
Foxgloves 1 by pamknowler
49 / 365

Foxgloves 1

These foxgloves which have opened this week in the garden are a surprise as I never planted them. I think the birds must have been busy. I love them as they are so beautiful and the bees love them too.
21st May 2024

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
13% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, great minds think alike today!!
May 21st, 2024  
