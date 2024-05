Lots of cards

It has been a lovely birthday with so many beautiful cards from friends and family. We didn’t go out for the planned lunch as my sister Barbara has hurt her back again. So a quiet relaxing day playing with the IPod that the family clubbed together to buy me. I am looking forward to listening to Podcasts in the night when I am having difficulty sleeping - most nights. If anyone has any suggestions for me to listen to please let me know. Such fun!