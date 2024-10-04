Sign up
78 / 365
The reservoir
It was a lovely sunny morning with light wind. The lower car park at Sywell Reservoir was full so we parked in the higher car park and had a walk alongside the water. A beautiful walk and so good to be out in the warm sunshine.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Pam Knowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
warm
sunny
reservoir
high-level
sywell
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful scenery and capture
October 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
October 4th, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery
October 4th, 2024
