The reservoir by pamknowler
78 / 365

The reservoir

It was a lovely sunny morning with light wind. The lower car park at Sywell Reservoir was full so we parked in the higher car park and had a walk alongside the water. A beautiful walk and so good to be out in the warm sunshine.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Pam Knowler

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful scenery and capture
October 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
October 4th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely scenery
October 4th, 2024  
