One man and his boat

As we came up the lane from our walk we saw David the owner of our house getting his boat out of his garage. I was wondering how he would get the boat down that steep path to the sea and was amazed to see him pick it up and balance it on his back/head and set off down to the sea.



I suppose when this has been your backyard all your life you are used to making the most of it and getting out to sea as often as possible. The whole family seem to love the water and certainly love their fishing!!