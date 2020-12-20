Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 602
This is Finlay!!
This might help with my collage. This is Finlay checking me out!!
Has this helped? LOL!!
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4832
photos
252
followers
152
following
164% complete
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th December 2020 10:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
finlay
,
here-he-is
Nova
ace
He looks so adorable here Pam. :)
December 20th, 2020
