What Taste are you most grateful for? The challenge for November 10.



This question stopped my progress on this challenge. I felt at first that I had already answered it when I answered the question about what smell. The smell and anticipation leading up to the taste are very much part of the same indulgence and experience in my definition.



But thinking it over beyond the immediate reaction of Spaghetti. Home made becomes the required component of almost every option I think of. The taste of meals shared with family, or cookies baked with grandma, the flavors I wake up longing for are those tied to memories with friends even when I think of foods that I never tasted until I was grown and away from Wyoming, the ones I love were shared in someone’s home, with friends who welcomed me like family. Lamb and cabbage and steamed bread, in a sesame garlic tahini sauce after being boiled in a hot pot in the middle of the table. Chicken, noodles and pumpernickel bread with chicken Paprikas at my cousin’s house. Blanched peaches in cream with new friends after baked pork chops and rice. Crab in lemony butter caught by my son out in the wintery Pacific.



Food with family becomes a taste for the soul too