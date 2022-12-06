Previous
Autumn shadows by pattyblue
Autumn shadows

A joyful walk in the park on a sunny autumn day.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous autumn light
December 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Superb shot, I love the bicyclist and the shadow of her/him
December 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful golden light and shadows.
December 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the way you caught the light
December 6th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this beautiful Autumn light and the fallen leaves.
( thanks for you so nice comment.)
December 6th, 2022  
