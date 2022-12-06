Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 707
Autumn shadows
A joyful walk in the park on a sunny autumn day.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
707
photos
86
followers
81
following
193% complete
View this month »
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th November 2022 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
autumn
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous autumn light
December 6th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Superb shot, I love the bicyclist and the shadow of her/him
December 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful golden light and shadows.
December 6th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the way you caught the light
December 6th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this beautiful Autumn light and the fallen leaves.
( thanks for you so nice comment.)
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
( thanks for you so nice comment.)