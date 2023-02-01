Previous
Next
Big bang theory by pattyblue
Photo 721

Big bang theory

I spotted this large spent firework on my walk the other day. It looks like it was a good one.
1st February 2023 1st Feb 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise