Urban patterns by pattyblue
Photo 735

Urban patterns

This is looking towards the end of the Selfridges building in Birmingham with St Martins church at the end.
It reminded me of a giant sailing boat cruising down the street.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
201% complete

Dawn ace
How interesting Pat and it does look like sails
March 31st, 2023  
