Photo 735
Urban patterns
This is looking towards the end of the Selfridges building in Birmingham with St Martins church at the end.
It reminded me of a giant sailing boat cruising down the street.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
735
patterns
urban
Dawn
ace
How interesting Pat and it does look like sails
March 31st, 2023
