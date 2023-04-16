Previous
Bluebells 2 by pattyblue
Bluebells 2

They are popping up everywhere now. I just love this time of year.
16th April 2023

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
