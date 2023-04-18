Previous
Mushrooms and daisies by pattyblue
Mushrooms and daisies

Spotted on the road verge today and quite liked the combination.
Why didn’t I move that twig?
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
What a nice combination!
April 19th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Neat combination
April 19th, 2023  
