Photo 754
Mushrooms and daisies
Spotted on the road verge today and quite liked the combination.
Why didn’t I move that twig?
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
18th April 2023 1:38pm
and
,
mushrooms
,
daisies
Mags
ace
What a nice combination!
April 19th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Neat combination
April 19th, 2023
