Previous
Ghost sisters by pattyblue
Photo 938

Ghost sisters

This was taken last summer at Biddulph Grange.
The gardens were quite spectacular with so much to see and this was us looking at a statue in an alcove with the sun behind us projecting our ghosts onto the wall.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
amazing capture and wonderful shadows.
March 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
This is so neat
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise