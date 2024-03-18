Sign up
Previous
Photo 938
Ghost sisters
This was taken last summer at Biddulph Grange.
The gardens were quite spectacular with so much to see and this was us looking at a statue in an alcove with the sun behind us projecting our ghosts onto the wall.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
938
photos
102
followers
102
following
256% complete
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
8th June 2023 12:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
amazing capture and wonderful shadows.
March 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
This is so neat
March 18th, 2024
