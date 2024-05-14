Previous
The day before by pattyblue
The day before

The day before the rain and it was the turn of the butterflies.
Honesty and an orange tip.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
