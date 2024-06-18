Previous
Next
Crazy daisies by pattyblue
Photo 1029

Crazy daisies

I thought I’d have a go at the etsooi-159 challenge.
This was looking up at some daisies on a high church wall and edited in Illusory.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Beautiful image
June 22nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a lovely result!
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise