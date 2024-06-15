Sign up
Photo 1027
Portable graffiti
It’s following me around.
I walked up to the church in Bude to get a nice golden hour shot of the church and didn’t expect this.
I think it was a God squad music bus as there was a crucifix hanging in the windscreen and a drum on the passenger seat.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
5
5
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1028
photos
103
followers
103
following
281% complete
View this month »
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
14th June 2024 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
portable
Mags
ace
What a contrast between the church and the van! Cool capture.
June 17th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Amazing!
June 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic!
June 17th, 2024
Diane
ace
Interesting contrast. Great shot.
June 17th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Fab shot, it really works so well all together.
June 17th, 2024
