Portable graffiti

It’s following me around.
I walked up to the church in Bude to get a nice golden hour shot of the church and didn’t expect this.
I think it was a God squad music bus as there was a crucifix hanging in the windscreen and a drum on the passenger seat.
Mags ace
What a contrast between the church and the van! Cool capture.
June 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Amazing!
June 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic!
June 17th, 2024  
Diane ace
Interesting contrast. Great shot.
June 17th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Fab shot, it really works so well all together.
June 17th, 2024  
