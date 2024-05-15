Previous
Hairy shield bugs by pattyblue
Photo 996

Hairy shield bugs

Doing the deed.
Sorry for more bug porn but there’s a lot of it about at the moment.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Lol, they are too busy to notice the photographer!
May 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Nothing like hooking up end to end. =) Neat shot!
May 15th, 2024  
