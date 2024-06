Revealed

Today I walked to the village of Poughill to visit the church of St Olaf.

The churchyard itself was lovely enough with masses of wildflowers but the church was much more than I’d hoped for.

The image shows two giant frescoes on opposite walls of the church dating from 1470. They were whitewashed over in 1550 during the reformation and rediscovered in 1894 and restored.

They are both of St Christopher carrying the infant Jesus across a dangerous ford.

A very pleasurable visit.