Thrift by pattyblue
Photo 1021

Thrift

The coastal path and cliff tops are smothered in thrift at the moment. I love to see it dancing in the breeze.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diane ace
Lovely light and flowers.
June 11th, 2024  
