Previous
Next
What is it by pcoulson
Photo 618

What is it

Another entry in the current macro challenge "Guess" have you any idea what it can be?
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
An ear bud for phone?
January 12th, 2020  
Peter ace
@dide Well your much to clever for me Dianne thought it may have needed a few trys well done:)
January 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise