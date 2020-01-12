Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 618
What is it
Another entry in the current macro challenge "Guess" have you any idea what it can be?
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2268
photos
75
followers
14
following
169% complete
View this month »
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
12th January 2020 11:27am
Tags
macro
,
macro-guess
Dianne
An ear bud for phone?
January 12th, 2020
Peter
ace
@dide
Well your much to clever for me Dianne thought it may have needed a few trys well done:)
January 12th, 2020
